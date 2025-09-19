Heart tickets on sale in Huntsville at Propst Arena

Heart will perform at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on Feb. 22, 2026. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band continues to thrill fans with their signature sound and hits like “Barracuda,” “Alone,” and “Magic Man.”

Tickets for the Feb. 22 concert are on sale now. Buy at the Propst Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which lists seats for top shows with no hidden ticket fees. Heart remains one of classic rock’s enduring live acts, delivering powerhouse vocals and timeless songs.

With decades of chart-topping success, the Wilson sisters bring a mix of nostalgia and vitality that has earned them a loyal following. This Huntsville date promises an unforgettable night of rock and roll in the heart of Alabama.

