Heart tickets on sale now in Bossier City at Brookshire Grocery Arena

Heart will perform at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 1, 2026. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and will feature the iconic rock band delivering a career-spanning set of hits.

Tickets are on sale now through the arena box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can buy tickets to major concerts without hidden service charges.

Known for timeless classics such as “Barracuda” and “Alone,” Heart has been a dominant force in rock music for decades. Fronted by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, the band continues to electrify audiences with their powerful vocals and legendary guitar riffs.

Bossier City fans will have the chance to see one of rock’s most enduring acts live in concert, making this a can’t-miss event for 2026.

Shop for Heart tickets at Brookshire Grocery Arena on March 1, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.