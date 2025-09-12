Heat vs. Grizzlies tickets on sale in Miami at Kaseya Center

Miami Heat meet the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA preseason action at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. The matchup offers fans an early look at rotations, new additions, and rising talent before the regular season tips off.

Tickets for the Oct. 17 game are on sale now.

Preseason games bring a lively atmosphere as coaches test combinations and players compete for roles, giving fans extended minutes from prospects and fresh lineups. Kaseya Center’s downtown location and big-game presentation deliver a premium experience for Miami basketball supporters getting a first glimpse of the season ahead.

Make plans for a Friday night of hoops on Biscayne Boulevard and catch the Heat and Grizzlies tune up on the big stage.

