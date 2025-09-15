Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical tickets on sale in Durham at DPAC

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical will play seven performances at Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) in Durham, North Carolina, from February 17–22, 2026. This new production, inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music, brings a fresh, contemporary story to the stage.

Featuring Keys’ chart-topping songs alongside an original narrative, Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical explores themes of ambition, family, and following your dreams. Audiences in Durham will experience Broadway-level talent in one of the Southeast’s premier venues.

Tickets are available now through the DPAC box office or via ScoreBig, where theater fans can secure seats with no hidden service fees.

With music that has defined a generation, Hell’s Kitchen promises an unforgettable evening of live theater that blends pop, soul, and powerful storytelling.

Performance Dates

