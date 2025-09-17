Holiday Dreams Cirque tickets on sale now in Rama at Casino Rama

Holiday Dreams – A Spectacular Holiday Cirque! via the production's official website

Holiday Dreams – A Spectacular Holiday Cirque! comes to Casino Rama Entertainment Centre in Rama, Ontario, on Dec. 12, 2025. Showtime is 9 p.m., bringing a one-of-a-kind holiday circus experience to audiences in Canada.

Tickets are on sale now at the Casino Rama Entertainment Centre box office and via ScoreBig, where holiday shows and concerts are sold without hidden service charges.

Holiday Dreams combines acrobatics, aerialists, dancers, and multimedia projections to create a festive show unlike any other. With dazzling costumes and high-energy performances, it offers holiday entertainment for the entire family.

Ontario audiences can celebrate the season with this spectacular show, blending the magic of the holidays with the thrill of circus artistry.

Shop for Holiday Dreams tickets at Casino Rama on December 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Holiday Dreams tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.