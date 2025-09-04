Holy Cannoli Comedy tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Lab

Holy Cannoli Comedy comes to The Lab at Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles on September 15, 2025. The show will feature a lineup of talented comics delivering fresh sets for a night of laughter in the entertainment capital.

Tickets are on sale now at the Hollywood Improv box office, as well as through ScoreBig. With no hidden fees, ScoreBig provides fans with a straightforward way to secure seats for comedy’s rising acts.

The Lab at Hollywood Improv is a storied venue that has hosted countless breakthrough performers. Audiences attending Holy Cannoli Comedy can expect a night of smart, diverse humor, making it a can’t-miss event for comedy fans in LA.

Shop for Holy Cannoli Comedy tickets at The Lab at Hollywood Improv on September 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Holy Cannoli Comedy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.