Indiana vs. Marquette tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball meets the Marquette Golden Eagles at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 9, 2025, at noon. The neutral-site showdown brings two proud college programs to one of the country’s marquee NBA arenas for an early-season test.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 game are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the United Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major sporting events with no hidden fees.

The matchup offers a strong measuring stick as both teams look to establish identity and momentum. Chicago’s United Center provides pro-caliber amenities and a big-stage atmosphere, giving alumni and college hoops fans a chance to see high-level play in an iconic venue. Expect a lively crowd, stretches of up-tempo offense, and defensive intensity as the programs trade runs.

Make your plans now for a Sunday of college basketball in the heart of Chicago—just steps from transit, dining, and the city’s sports scene.

