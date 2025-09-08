Jacksonville IceMen tickets on sale at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville IceMen will host the Iowa Heartlanders for a two-game set at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The weekend series takes place Jan. 24–25, 2026, giving fans multiple chances to catch ECHL hockey at its best in downtown Jacksonville.

Tickets are on sale now. They are available through the arena box office and via ScoreBig, which offers hockey tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig’s platform makes it easy to compare seats across sections and get in on the action affordably.

The IceMen, a proud ECHL franchise, bring competitive minor-league hockey to North Florida. Fans can expect physical play, developing stars, and family-friendly promotions across both nights. With the Heartlanders in town, the series should be a lively clash on the ice.

