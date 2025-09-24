Jade to Launch 2026 ‘That’s Showbiz Baby!’ Tour Across North America, Europe

Jade has announced her first solo headlining tour in support of her debut album That’s Showbiz Baby! The “That’s Showbiz Baby! Tour” will travel across North America and Europe in 2026.

The trek begins February 2 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. From there, Jade is set to make stops in cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn and Montreal before wrapping up the North American leg on February 23 in Toronto at HISTORY.

Following the North American run, Jade will travel to Europe in March with performances in Brussels, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, Milan and Berlin before her final performance on March 18 in Hamburg.

Notably, before the tour begins, Jade will appear in Edinburgh for two nights as an opener for Chappell Roan. She will then perform her own shows across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets for the “That’s Showbiz Baby! Tour” go on sale September 26 at 10 a.m. local time in both Europe and North America.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Jade’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/07 – 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

10/08 – 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

10/09 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK

10/11 – Dome – Brighton, UK

10/12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

10/13 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

10/15 – O2 Academy – Leeds, UK

10/16 – O2 Academy 1 – Birmingham, UK

10/18 – O2 City Hall – Newcastle, UK

10/19 – Roundhouse – London, UK

10/21 – O2 Academy – Bournemouth, UK

10/22 – Roundhouse – London, UK

10/23 – NX Newcastle – Newcastle, UK

2/02 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

2/03 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

2/05 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

2/06 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

2/07 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC

2/10 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

2/12 – House of Blues Chicago – Chicago, IL

2/15 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

2/16 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

2/18 – Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

2/19 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

2/21 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

2/23 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

3/04 – La Madeleine – Brussels, BEL

3/07 – E-Werk – Cologne, DE

3/08 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

3/11 – Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR

3/12 – X-TRA – Zurich, CH

3/14 – Fabrique – Milan, IT

3/16 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE

3/18 – Grobe Freiheit 36 – Hamberg, DE