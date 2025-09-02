Jake Shimabukuro tickets on sale in Federal Way at Performing Arts Center

Jake Shimabukuro, the world-renowned ukulele virtuoso, is set to perform at the Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center in Federal Way, Washington, on September 16, 2025. Fans in the Pacific Northwest will have the rare opportunity to see the celebrated musician live in an intimate venue.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now. Attendees can buy directly at the venue or opt for ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees. ScoreBig ensures fans can enjoy their favorite artists live while avoiding unexpected costs at checkout.

Shimabukuro has gained international recognition for pushing the boundaries of the ukulele, blending jazz, blues, funk, rock, bluegrass, classical, folk, and flamenco into his compositions. His innovative style and dynamic stage presence have made him a must-see performer across the globe.

Federal Way’s Performing Arts & Events Center offers the perfect backdrop for Shimabukuro’s artistry, providing both intimacy and excellent acoustics that will highlight his virtuosity.

Shop for Jake Shimabukuro tickets at Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center on September 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jake Shimabukuro tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.