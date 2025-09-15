Jason Aldean tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live

Jason Aldean headlines Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on January 31, 2026. Joining him for this show are Nate Smith and Lanie Gardner, rounding out a powerful country lineup.

Aldean, one of the most successful country stars of the past two decades, brings his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence to the Jersey Shore. With support from Nate Smith and Lanie Gardner, fans can expect a night filled with high-energy performances and memorable moments.

Tickets are on sale now at the Hard Rock Live box office or via ScoreBig, which provides country music fans with tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

This Atlantic City performance is set to be one of the standout country concerts of the season, bringing Nashville’s sound to one of New Jersey’s premier entertainment venues.

Shop for Jason Aldean tickets at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on January 31, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jason Aldean tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.