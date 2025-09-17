Jason Aldean tickets on sale now in University Park at Bryce Jordan

Jason Aldean will bring his chart-topping country sound, joined by Nate Smith, to Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 29, 2026. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and promises an evening of country hits and powerful performances.

Tickets are on sale now at the Bryce Jordan Center box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can purchase tickets to country’s biggest acts with no hidden service charges.

Aldean, known for hits like “Dirt Road Anthem” and “You Make It Easy,” remains one of the top live draws in country music. With Nate Smith opening the night, audiences can expect a blend of rising talent and seasoned star power.

Penn State country fans will not want to miss this stop on Aldean’s national tour, bringing his signature energy to University Park’s largest venue.

