Jeff Dunham tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Miller High Life Theatre

Jeff Dunham brings his comedy and cast of unforgettable characters to the Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 30, 2025. The world-renowned ventriloquist will deliver his trademark humor just in time to close out the year with laughter.

Dunham’s shows feature fan favorites like Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Peanut, Walter, and more. His mix of stand-up comedy and ventriloquism has made him a household name and a top draw on tours worldwide.

Tickets for the Milwaukee performance are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Miller High Life Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden service charges.

Jeff Dunham’s blend of sharp comedy and iconic puppets ensures a unique evening of entertainment. This holiday season stop in Milwaukee offers fans a perfect way to laugh their way into the new year.

