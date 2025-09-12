Jeff Dunham tickets on sale in Syracuse at Upstate Medical Arena

Jeff Dunham brings his fast-paced stand-up and cast of fan-favorite characters to Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial in Syracuse on Jan. 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. The comedian’s arena shows mix razor-sharp timing, topical riffs, and the ventriloquism that made him a household name.

Tickets for the Syracuse performance are on sale now. Buy at the arena box office or via ScoreBig, where comedy tickets are available with no hidden fees.

Dunham’s live set highlights the distinct personalities of Peanut, Walter, Achmed, and more—each bringing a different comedic edge to the night. Expect quick-fire crowd interaction, playful jabs at pop culture, and new bits alongside classic material. The downtown Syracuse venue offers easy access and clear sightlines, making it a strong setting for a winter night of laughs.

Gather friends and plan a midweek comedy outing as Dunham’s tour makes a one-night stop in Central New York.

Shop for Jeff Dunham tickets at Upstate Medical University Arena on January 14, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jeff Dunham tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.