John Cena to Wrestle Final Match at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

Seventeen-time world champion John Cena will close the book on his storied career this winter, with his final match set to headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The bout marks the end of Cena’s year-long farewell tour, which has included stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam. Over more than two decades, Cena became one of WWE’s most recognizable figures, with 17 world championships, five U.S. title reigns, and two Royal Rumble victories on his resume.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the announcement. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

The D.C. takeover weekend will also feature a live edition of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker at The Howard Theatre on December 12, as well as the WWE Superstore at Gallery Space DC, offering exclusive Cena merchandise.

Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates called the capital city “the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy,” while Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Jordan Silberman said Capital One Arena was a fitting stage for “a true entertainment icon.”

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event go on sale to the general public Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster, with presale access beginning Wednesday, October 15 here. Fans looking for premium options can secure On Location hospitality packages, which include ringside seating, Superstar appearances, and pre-show access.

The event will stream live in primetime on Peacock.