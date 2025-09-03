Jonas Brothers tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Jonas Brothers will bring their chart-topping pop hits to Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Known for their harmonies, energetic shows, and longtime fan base, the brothers promise an unforgettable night in Central Florida.

Tickets for the Oct. 27 performance are on sale now. They are available at the Kia Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers concert tickets with no hidden fees for a transparent buying experience.

The Jonas Brothers have been a staple in pop music for nearly two decades, returning with reunion tours and new music that blend nostalgia with fresh sounds. Fans in Orlando can look forward to hearing beloved tracks alongside recent releases in a state-of-the-art venue that amplifies their arena-ready performances.

For Orlando audiences, this show is an opportunity to sing along to timeless hits while experiencing the group’s new era live on stage.

Shop for Jonas Brothers tickets at Kia Center on October 27, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jonas Brothers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.