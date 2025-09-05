Journey USA tickets on sale for Monterey show at Golden State Theatre

Journey USA – Journey Tribute is bringing the classic rock sound of Journey to Golden State Theatre in Monterey, California, on April 24, 2026. Fans will relive the magic of the iconic band’s biggest hits in a live setting.

Tickets for the April 24 performance are on sale now. Concertgoers may purchase at the Golden State Theatre box office, or online via ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are sold with no hidden fees.

Journey USA has built its reputation as one of the leading Journey tribute acts, faithfully recreating beloved songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” and “Any Way You Want It.” Their shows transport audiences back to the peak of arena rock’s golden era.

Monterey fans can expect an electric night in an iconic coastal venue that perfectly matches the nostalgia of the band’s catalog. Journey USA’s performance promises to be a sing-along event for all ages.

Shop for Journey USA tickets at Golden State Theatre on April 24, 2026

