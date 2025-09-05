Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Toronto show at Horseshoe Tavern

Jukebox The Ghost will perform live at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, Ontario, on October 13, 2025. The pop-rock trio is known for their upbeat style and piano-driven sound that brings energy to every stage they play.

Tickets for the October 13 performance are available now. Fans may purchase directly from the Horseshoe Tavern box office, or secure tickets at ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Since forming in 2003, Jukebox The Ghost has built a loyal following through their blend of indie pop and theatrical rock influences. Their performances often feature crowd favorites like “Somebody” and “Jumpstarted,” as well as deeper cuts that showcase their musical versatility.

Toronto audiences can expect an intimate and lively evening inside one of the city’s most historic live music venues. Horseshoe Tavern has hosted countless iconic acts, and Jukebox The Ghost’s high-energy show will add to that storied legacy.

