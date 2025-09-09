& Juliet tickets on sale in Hershey at Hershey Theatre

& Juliet, the award-winning jukebox musical, will play multiple performances at Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania, from April 16 through April 19, 2026. Featuring chart-topping pop hits and a witty reimagining of Shakespeare’s tale, this show is one of Broadway’s hottest tickets now heading to central Pennsylvania.

Tickets for all Hershey performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Hershey Theatre box office, or online via ScoreBig, which offers event tickets without hidden fees. With both matinee and evening shows, theatergoers have multiple opportunities to see this high-energy production live.

& Juliet features a soundtrack filled with smash hits penned by songwriter Max Martin, including numbers made famous by Britney Spears, Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and more. Its fresh and empowering retelling of Juliet’s story has captured audiences on Broadway and on tour.

Hershey Theatre, a historic and beloved venue, provides the perfect setting for this show. Known for hosting top-tier Broadway tours, the theatre’s intimate design allows audiences to fully experience the production’s humor, heart, and vibrant choreography.

& Juliet at Hershey Theatre:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on & Juliet tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.