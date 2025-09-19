Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience tickets on sale in Charleston

Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience brings the electrifying sound of one of rock’s most iconic bands to Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 4, 2026. Fans can relive the energy of Van Halen’s legendary catalog, from “Panama” to “Jump,” delivered with passion and precision.

Tickets for the Feb. 4 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Charleston Music Hall box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets for top events come with no hidden fees. Tribute acts like Jump keep the spirit of classic rock alive for fans who never got the chance to see Van Halen in their prime.

Charleston Music Hall’s intimate atmosphere makes it an ideal venue to capture the raw energy of Van Halen’s music. Expect roaring guitar solos, soaring vocals, and a nostalgic night celebrating one of rock’s greats.

