Jump Van Halen Experience tickets on sale in Charleston

Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience will hit the stage at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 4, 2026. Showtime is 8 p.m., delivering fans a high-energy celebration of one of rock’s most iconic bands.

Tickets are available now from the Charleston Music Hall box office and via ScoreBig, which provides event-goers with tickets free of hidden service charges.

Known for their dynamic performances, Jump recreates the power and excitement of Van Halen’s live shows. Expect roaring guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and a setlist packed with hits like “Panama” and, of course, “Jump.”

Charleston concert fans won’t want to miss this electrifying tribute that honors Van Halen’s enduring legacy.

Shop for Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience tickets at Charleston Music Hall on February 4, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.