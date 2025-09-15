Kamloops Blazers vs. Portland Winterhawks tickets on sale in Kamloops

Kamloops Blazers host the Portland Winterhawks at Sandman Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia, on November 21, 2025. Western Hockey League fans can expect a fast-paced battle as these rivals hit the ice in a key mid-season matchup.

The Sandman Centre has long been the home of passionate Kamloops hockey fans, and this clash against Portland is set to add another exciting chapter. From rising prospects to seasoned juniors, both sides will bring energy and intensity to the ice.

Tickets are available now at the Sandman Centre box office or via ScoreBig, which offers hockey fans access to tickets with no hidden fees.

Whether you’re a longtime Blazers supporter or looking for an affordable family night out, this game promises high-level action in one of Canada’s most competitive junior hockey leagues.

