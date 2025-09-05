Kathleen Madigan tickets on sale for Chicago show at Chicago Theatre

Kathleen Madigan will bring her comedy tour to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, on January 31, 2026. Known for her sharp wit and relatable humor, Madigan is a veteran stand-up whose shows consistently earn rave reviews.

Tickets for the January 31 performance are available now. Fans can buy at the Chicago Theatre box office, or through ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

Madigan has built a career spanning more than three decades, with multiple comedy specials and appearances on late-night television. Her storytelling style and observational humor have made her one of the most respected voices in stand-up comedy today.

The Chicago Theatre, a landmark venue in the city, provides a fitting backdrop for a night of laughter. Fans in the Windy City will not want to miss the chance to see Madigan live on stage.

