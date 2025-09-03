Kathleen Madigan tickets on sale in Boston at Wilbur Theatre

Kathleen Madigan brings her sharp wit and observational comedy to Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, on Apr. 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. With decades of touring under her belt, Madigan is one of America’s most consistent stand-up headliners.

Tickets for the April 24 show are on sale now.

Madigan’s comedic style blends everyday humor with pointed insights, creating a show that resonates across audiences. The Wilbur’s intimate setup enhances the experience, bringing fans closer to the action while enjoying one of the city’s historic venues.

Boston comedy fans should not miss this chance to spend a spring evening laughing along with a veteran of the stand-up circuit.

