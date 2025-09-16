Kathy Griffin tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Taft Theatre

Kathy Griffin hits Cincinnati’s Taft Theatre on April 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Emmy- and Grammy-winning comic is known for razor-sharp celebrity stories, fearless crowd interactions and rapid-fire bits that move from pop culture to politics to everyday chaos without missing a beat.

Tickets for the Cincinnati date are on sale now. Purchase at the Taft Theatre box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the number at checkout is the one you planned for.

The Taft’s classic setting provides an intimate backdrop for Griffin’s conversational style, where timing and asides are part of the fun. Expect new material, headline-grabbing anecdotes and the kind of audience energy that turns a stand-up set into a shared story hour. Grab seats early and make a night of it in downtown Cincinnati.

