Kathy Griffin tickets on sale now in Red Bank at Hackensack Meridian

Kathy Griffin will bring her sharp comedy to Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Feb. 27, 2026. The show starts at 7 p.m. and promises a night of bold and hilarious stand-up.

Tickets for Griffin’s performance are available now at the Hackensack Meridian box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can purchase comedy tickets without hidden fees.

Griffin has built a reputation for her unapologetic humor and outspoken takes on pop culture and politics. Her live shows often mix celebrity stories with biting commentary, delivering a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.

New Jersey audiences can look forward to an evening of laughter with one of comedy’s most recognizable figures.

Shop for Kathy Griffin tickets at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre on February 27, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kathy Griffin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.