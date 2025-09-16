Kevin James tickets on sale in Davenport at Adler Theatre

Kevin James brings his stand-up to Davenport’s Adler Theatre on May 9, 2026, at 8 p.m. The comedian and actor—known from “The King of Queens,” blockbuster films and viral specials—delivers a clean, observational set loaded with everyday absurdities, family stories and quick-hit physical comedy.

Tickets for the Davenport show are on sale now. Buy at the Adler Theatre box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—an easy, transparent way to lock in seats for a spring night of laughs downtown.

With a pace that keeps the punchlines coming, James’ live set is tailor-made for date night or a group outing. The historic Adler provides great sightlines and crisp sound, setting the stage for a no-frills, high-laugh evening. If you’ve only seen him on screen, this tour stop is your chance to catch the timing and crowd work that made him a household name.

Shop for Kevin James tickets at Adler Theatre on May 9, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin James tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.