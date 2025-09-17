Kevin James tickets on sale now in Columbus at Mershon Auditorium

Kevin James will bring his stand-up comedy to Mershon Auditorium at Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, on March 7, 2026. The show begins at 8 p.m. and promises an evening of laughter with one of America’s most recognizable comedians.

Tickets are available now at the Mershon Auditorium box office.

James rose to fame through television hits such as *The King of Queens* and films like *Paul Blart: Mall Cop*. His live stand-up shows blend observational humor and personal anecdotes, making him a favorite among fans nationwide.

Columbus audiences won’t want to miss this chance to see James perform live in an intimate theater setting.

