Kimberly Akimbo tickets on sale in Dallas at Winspear Opera House

Kimberly Akimbo, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, will bring its heartwarming and hilarious story to Dallas when it arrives at the Winspear Opera House in January 2026. Audiences can experience the acclaimed production during its run from Jan. 6 through Jan. 17.

This offbeat show tells the story of Kimberly, a teenager with a rare aging condition, as she navigates family dysfunction, young love, and finding joy in unexpected places. Lauded for its heartfelt humor and poignant message, Kimberly Akimbo has been hailed as one of Broadway’s most original new works.

This offbeat show tells the story of Kimberly, a teenager with a rare aging condition, as she navigates family dysfunction, young love, and finding joy in unexpected places. Lauded for its heartfelt humor and poignant message, Kimberly Akimbo has been hailed as one of Broadway's most original new works.

The Winspear Opera House offers an intimate and state-of-the-art setting that enhances the musical's heartfelt story, making it an ideal venue for this critically acclaimed production.

Kimberly Akimbo Dallas dates:

