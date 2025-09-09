Kimberly Akimbo tickets on sale in Knoxville at Tennessee Theatre

Kimberly Akimbo is set for a multi-day engagement at Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee, running from December 30, 2025, through January 4, 2026. The Tony Award-winning musical brings its heartfelt story and acclaimed performances to East Tennessee for a week of unforgettable shows.

Tickets for all Knoxville performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from the Tennessee Theatre box office, or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees access to top live events with no hidden ticket fees. With multiple showtimes across both matinee and evening slots, theatergoers will have ample opportunity to experience this critically acclaimed production.

Kimberly Akimbo tells the poignant and comedic story of a teenager navigating life with a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. The show has been praised for its originality, heartfelt script, and memorable score, making it one of Broadway’s most buzzworthy new musicals. Its mix of humor and humanity has resonated with audiences across the country.

Tennessee Theatre, known as Knoxville’s “Grand Entertainment Palace,” provides an elegant and historic backdrop for this Broadway-caliber performance. Its atmosphere and acoustics make it an ideal venue to enjoy the intimate and emotional storytelling of Kimberly Akimbo.

Kimberly Akimbo at Tennessee Theatre:

