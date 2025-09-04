Kinky Boots tickets on sale in Chattanooga at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Kinky Boots, the Tony Award-winning musical with music by Cyndi Lauper, will take the stage at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a limited engagement on January 17–18, 2026. The uplifting show tells the story of friendship, acceptance, and bold self-expression, all wrapped in dazzling footwear.

Tickets are available now through the Memorial Auditorium box office and at ScoreBig. With ScoreBig, fans gain access to top theater experiences without hidden ticket fees, making it the ideal place to secure seats for this popular production.

*Kinky Boots* has been celebrated worldwide for its heartwarming story and energetic musical numbers like “Raise You Up” and “Just Be.” Chattanooga audiences will have three chances to enjoy this musical phenomenon in an iconic local venue.

Performance Dates

