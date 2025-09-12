Kinky Boots tickets on sale in Chattanooga at Soldiers & Sailors

Kinky Boots steps into Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga for two performances Jan. 16–17, 2026. With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the Tony-winning musical pairs irresistible pop hooks with an uplifting story about finding your voice—and the perfect pair of heels.

Tickets for the Chattanooga run are on sale now. Buy at the Soldiers & Sailors box office or through ScoreBig, which offers theater tickets with no hidden fees.

Inspired by a true story, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price as he teams with Lola to revive a struggling family shoe factory by creating eye-catching boots that were made for the runway. Expect big-hearted humor, showstopping numbers, and a finale that brings the house to its feet. The auditorium’s central location and classic proscenium stage provide an ideal backdrop for the musical’s colorful designs and dance-forward staging.

Kinky Boots at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium:

