Knicks vs. Warriors tickets on sale in NYC at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. The coast-to-coast meeting pairs one of the NBA’s most storied franchises with a modern dynasty inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Tickets for the Mar. 15 matchup are on sale now. Purchase from the MSG box office or via ScoreBig, which offers NBA tickets with no hidden fees.

Games between these clubs deliver marquee star power, tempo shifts, and the Garden’s unmistakable atmosphere. From perimeter fireworks to half-court execution, expect a showcase night with New York’s faithful lending volume to every possession. With transit-friendly access and premium amenities, MSG remains a bucket-list venue for basketball fans citywide and beyond.

Secure seats early for one of the spring’s headline games in Manhattan.

Shop for New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors tickets at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.