LA28 to Launch Ticket Registration in 2026, Paralympic Sales in 2027

Fans hoping to attend the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be able to start securing tickets and hospitality packages beginning in 2026, organizers announced Tuesday.

Registration for Olympic Games tickets will open in January 2026 through the official LA28 website, with ticket sales managed by AXS and CTS Eventim, the Games’ official ticketing service providers. Paralympic tickets will follow in 2027. Hospitality and travel packages, which include guaranteed event access and premium experiences, will be offered by On Location.

“The LA28 Games will be an opportunity to purchase a ticket to history,” said Reynold Hoover, CEO for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “Whether you’re a local family attending your first Olympic or Paralympic event or a global traveler joining us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there really will be something for everyone across our suite of ticket options and hospitality packages.”

Single tickets are expected to start at $28, with early access opportunities planned for residents near Games venues. Fans who register will be entered into a draw process assigning time slots to purchase tickets once sales begin.

On Location’s hospitality packages, available in early 2026, will include ticket-inclusive options paired with accommodations, transportation, and premium seating. Packages will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

AXS and Eventim will also serve as official supporters of both LA28 and Team USA, while acting as preferred secondary ticketing providers for the Games. The companies will manage resale through a digital-first system aimed at providing secure and efficient ticket access.

Advertisement

“With Los Angeles as our home base, we will leverage our joint venture with Eventim to fuel fans’ excitement for the Games even further,” said Bryan Perez, president and CEO of AXS.

Greg Klippert, chairman of Eventim Ticketing North America, added that the companies’ combined Olympic and Paralympic experience “will ensure fans worldwide have safe and reliable access to tickets.”

Los Angeles will become the third city to host the Summer Olympics three times, following the 1932 and 1984 editions, while the Paralympic Games will be held in the city for the first time. Organizers note LA28 will be the first Olympics to feature more women athletes than men and will debut new sports without requiring the construction of new permanent venues.

More details on registration and the ticket draw process are expected later this year.