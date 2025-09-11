Lady Gaga tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Lady Gaga will headline two nights at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with performances scheduled for March 4 and March 5, 2026. Fans in Atlanta will experience the pop icon’s powerhouse vocals and theatrical stage production up close in one of the city’s premier venues.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Purchase at the State Farm Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which provides access to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Known for her boundary-pushing artistry and hits like “Bad Romance,” “Shallow,” and “Rain on Me,” Gaga’s live shows combine pop spectacle with intimate moments that highlight her vocal talent. Her Atlanta dates promise a setlist filled with fan favorites and stunning visuals that showcase her evolution as one of pop’s biggest stars.

Atlanta concertgoers can expect two unforgettable evenings from an artist who has redefined what it means to put on a live show.

Upcoming Atlanta Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lady Gaga tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.