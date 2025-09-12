Lady Gaga tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Center ATX

Lady Gaga brings back-to-back arena shows to Moody Center ATX in Austin, Texas, March 8–9, 2026. Known for electrifying vocals, theatrical staging, and chart-topping hits, Gaga’s return promises a high-impact pop spectacle in one of the state’s premier venues.

Tickets for both Austin dates are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Moody Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers seats to major concerts with no hidden fees.

With a career that spans GRAMMY® wins, blockbuster tours, and era-defining singles, Lady Gaga continues to set the standard for pop performance. Expect powerhouse renditions of favorites alongside fan-beloved deep cuts, all delivered with the bold visuals and choreography that have made her a must-see live act. Moody Center’s modern production capabilities—paired with its excellent sightlines—make it an ideal home for these special nights in Austin.

Whether you’re a longtime Little Monster or planning your first Gaga show, these dates offer a can’t-miss spring destination for Central Texas concertgoers.

Lady Gaga at Moody Center ATX (by date):

