Lady Gaga tickets on sale in Inglewood at The Kia Forum

Lady Gaga returns to the stage with a highly anticipated performance at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on February 19, 2026. The global pop icon is set to deliver one of her signature shows, filled with powerhouse vocals, stunning visuals, and unforgettable energy.

Fans can expect a setlist that blends chart-topping hits like “Bad Romance,” “Shallow,” and “Rain on Me” with new material. The Kia Forum, one of Los Angeles’ most legendary venues, will provide the backdrop for a night that promises spectacle and artistry.

Tickets are available now.

With a reputation for groundbreaking tours and electrifying stage presence, Lady Gaga continues to be one of the most influential performers of her generation. This Inglewood date ensures Southern California fans won’t miss the chance to experience her artistry live.

