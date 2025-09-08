Laufey tickets on sale in Manchester at Co-Op Live

Laufey will bring her jazz-influenced pop to Co-Op Live in Manchester on March 4, 2026. The Icelandic singer-songwriter has captivated global audiences with her blend of classical training and modern sensibility, and this U.K. stop highlights her expanding reach.

Tickets for the March 4 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Co-Op Live box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing ensures an easy and secure checkout process.

Laufey’s recent rise includes acclaimed releases and sold-out tours, making her a name to watch in 2026. Her intimate lyrics and lush arrangements are well-suited to the state-of-the-art Co-Op Live, where Manchester fans will enjoy an unforgettable evening of music.

Shop for Laufey tickets at Co-Op Live on March 4, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Laufey tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.