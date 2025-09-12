Laura Pausini tickets on sale in Miami at Kaseya Center

Laura Pausini brings her acclaimed Latin-pop catalog to Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on May 16, 2026. One of Italy’s most celebrated voices, Pausini has captivated audiences worldwide with powerful ballads and dynamic stagecraft across a career spanning multiple languages and GRAMMY® honors.

Tickets for the May 16 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Kaseya Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers concert tickets with no hidden fees.

Expect a set that blends international hits with fan favorites, showcasing Pausini’s expressive range and connection with audiences. Miami’s global music scene and Kaseya Center’s arena-level production make this a standout spring tour stop for Latin-music fans across South Florida.

Secure your seats early for a rare evening with an artist whose voice and presence translate across borders and genres.

Shop for Laura Pausini tickets at Kaseya Center on May 16, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Laura Pausini tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.