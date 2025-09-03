Laurie Berkner tickets on sale in San Francisco at Palace of Fine Arts

Laurie Berkner brings family favorites to the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on May 16, 2026, at 11 a.m. The beloved children’s musician turns concerts into playful, interactive singalongs that delight kids and parents alike in a beautiful, easy-to-navigate venue.

Tickets are on sale now. Families can buy at the box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—perfect for planning a hassle-free weekend outing.

Expect an upbeat set filled with movement, audience participation and songs that have become staples in living rooms and classrooms nationwide. The Palace of Fine Arts’ comfortable seating and clear sightlines make it ideal for younger fans, and the late-morning start time fits neatly into a Saturday schedule. Bring your dancing shoes, pack your best clapping hands and get ready for a joyful show that keeps everyone smiling.

It’s a wonderful chance to introduce kids to live music in one of San Francisco’s most picturesque settings.

