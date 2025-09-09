Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Charlotte Checkers tickets on sale in Allentown at PPL Center

Charlotte Checkers are set to battle the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a series of AHL matchups at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Fans will have multiple opportunities to see the action-packed rivalry, with games scheduled for December 27, 2025, January 23, 2026, March 6, 2026, and March 7, 2026.

Tickets for all Phantoms–Checkers games at PPL Center are on sale now. Seats can be purchased through the arena box office or via ScoreBig, where hockey fans enjoy tickets with no hidden fees. Each game promises the fast-paced action of the AHL, as these Atlantic Division foes clash on the ice.

PPL Center is the home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. Since the team’s move to Allentown, the arena has become a hub for high-energy hockey in eastern Pennsylvania. Visiting teams like the Charlotte Checkers, affiliate of the Florida Panthers, bring top prospects and competitive matchups that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

With dates spread across the season, fans have plenty of chances to support the Phantoms and see future NHL stars in action. Whether it’s the holiday matchup in December or the spring games in March, these contests offer exciting hockey for families and die-hard fans alike.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Charlotte Checkers at PPL Center:

