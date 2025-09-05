Les Misérables tickets on sale for Fort Lauderdale shows at Au-Rene Theater

Les Misérables will be staged at the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with performances running December 19–27, 2025. The timeless musical continues to inspire audiences with its tale of love, redemption, and revolution.

Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale run are on sale now. Theatergoers may purchase through the Broward Center box office or ScoreBig, which offers Broadway tickets with no hidden service charges.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, “Les Misérables” has been hailed as one of the most powerful musicals ever created. With iconic songs like “I Dreamed a Dream” and “One Day More,” the production has captivated theater lovers around the world for decades.

Fort Lauderdale audiences will experience the show inside one of Florida’s premier performing arts venues, offering state-of-the-art acoustics and a grand atmosphere to match the epic scale of the musical.

Performance Dates

