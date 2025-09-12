Los Lobos tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Los Lobos bring their genre-blending sound to The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Dec. 7, 2025. The GRAMMY®-winning band has spent decades weaving rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, and R&B into a beloved live show built on musicianship and storytelling.

Tickets for the Dec. 7 performance are on sale now. Purchase at The Coach House box office or through ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to top concerts with no hidden fees.

From “La Bamba” to deeper catalog gems, Los Lobos’ concerts balance hits with surprise arrangements and improvisation. The Coach House’s intimate layout and strong acoustics make it a favorite stop for Southern California music lovers looking for a close-up, high-quality night out.

Plan for an evening of masterful playing and community-minded energy as the band returns to one of Orange County’s signature listening rooms.

Shop for Los Lobos tickets at The Coach House on December 7, 2025

