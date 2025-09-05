Los Tigres del Norte tickets on sale for Boise show at ExtraMile Arena

Los Tigres del Norte will headline ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho, on April 24, 2026. The legendary norteño band, often called the “Voice of the People,” continues to bring their timeless music to audiences across the world.

Tickets for the April 24 show are available now. Fans may purchase from the ExtraMile Arena box office or choose ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Known for hits like “La Puerta Negra” and “Jefe de Jefes,” Los Tigres del Norte have built a career that spans decades, connecting generations through music that blends traditional Mexican styles with modern themes. Their concerts are renowned for both their energy and emotional resonance.

Boise audiences will enjoy a night of rich cultural expression inside one of Idaho’s top live event venues. This performance offers fans the opportunity to celebrate Latin music history in a vibrant setting.

