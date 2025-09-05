Macy Gray tickets on sale for New York show at Palladium Times Square

Macy Gray will perform at Palladium Times Square in New York City on November 6, 2025. The Grammy-winning singer is known for her distinctive raspy voice and hits that have become modern soul classics.

Tickets for the November 6 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Palladium Times Square box office, or online at ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on tickets.

Gray rose to prominence with her breakout hit “I Try,” and has continued to captivate audiences with her unique blend of R&B, soul, and pop. Her performances are renowned for their soulful energy and deep emotional connection with fans.

New York audiences will experience an intimate evening of music in the heart of Times Square, making this performance a must-see for fans of soulful pop and contemporary R&B.

