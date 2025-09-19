Mamma Mia! tickets on sale in Colorado Springs at Pikes Peak Center

Mamma Mia! brings its ABBA-fueled fun to the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs with eight performances June 16–21, 2026. Audiences can sing along to “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Mamma Mia” in this smash Broadway hit.

Tickets for all Colorado Springs performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Pikes Peak Center box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees. Perfect for theatergoers of all ages, Mamma Mia! continues to delight worldwide with its joyful story and iconic soundtrack.

Colorado Springs audiences will enjoy the show’s lively choreography, colorful staging, and heartwarming tale of love and family. With multiple matinee and evening performances available, there are plenty of options to fit every schedule.

Mamma Mia! — Colorado Springs performance links

