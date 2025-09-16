Mariah Carey tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Dolby Live

Mariah Carey returns to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for two nights this winter: Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, 2025, both at 8 p.m. The five-time Grammy winner brings her towering vocals and holiday-season sparkle to the Strip, delivering a set that mixes chart-toppers, fan favorites and festive moments tailor-made for a night out in Vegas.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Purchase at the Dolby Live box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—making it simple to secure seats for one of pop’s most celebrated voices.

Dolby Live’s cutting-edge production and intimate sightlines pair perfectly with Carey’s range, from soaring ballads to dance-floor hits. Whether you’re planning a holiday trip or a spontaneous weekend, these dates offer a special-season soundtrack in the heart of Park MGM.

