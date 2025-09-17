Mariah Carey tickets on sale now for Las Vegas at Dolby Live

Mariah Carey will bring her celebrated voice to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Dec. 6, 2025. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and promises an unforgettable night of pop and R&B classics from one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Tickets for this special evening are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Dolby Live box office or at ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Carey’s enduring catalog includes chart-topping ballads and festive anthems, making her performances must-see events. With her signature five-octave range, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and her Las Vegas show will highlight both timeless hits and newer favorites.

Las Vegas has long been a destination for Carey’s spectacular live performances, and this December date offers fans the perfect chance to experience her legendary artistry in one of the Strip’s premier venues.

