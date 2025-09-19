Matt Rife tickets on sale in Hamilton at TD Coliseum

Matt Rife brings his fast-rising stand-up to TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, on Dec. 30, 2025. Fueled by viral clips and relentless touring, Rife’s shows deliver rapid-fire jokes and crowd interaction.

Tickets for the Dec. 30 show are on sale now. Purchase at the TD Coliseum box office or through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major comedy events with no hidden fees. Given Rife’s surging popularity, advance buying is recommended.

Expect an energetic set to cap the year in the GTA region, with a packed arena atmosphere and plenty of laughs before New Year’s Eve.

