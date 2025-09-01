Mavis Staples tickets on sale in Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Legendary soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Jan. 10, 2026. Fans in her hometown will have the rare chance to experience one of music’s most enduring voices live.

Staples’ career spans more than six decades, from her time with The Staple Singers to her acclaimed solo work. Her music blends gospel, soul, and blues, carrying messages of love, empowerment, and social justice.

Tickets for the Jan. 10 concert are on sale now at The Chicago Theatre box office and through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees for buyers.

The Chicago Theatre provides a historic backdrop for Staples’ timeless performance, making this event a must-attend for fans of American music history.

